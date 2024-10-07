Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Clash on War Anniversary

On the first anniversary of the ongoing conflict, Israel intensified its military operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas militants. Hamas retaliated with a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The conflict, which started on October 7, 2023, has resulted in significant loss of life and grown into a wider regional confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:32 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Clash on War Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the anniversary of a conflict that has devastated Gaza, Israel intensified its air and ground assaults targeting Hamas militants and infrastructures. Hamas retaliated by launching a missile salvo toward Tel Aviv, resulting in minor injuries, Israeli sources reported.

The resilience demonstrated by Hamas, despite Israel's extended offensive that markedly weakened its military strength, highlights the ongoing hostilities which began after a shocking raid on Israeli territory by Hamas-led forces a year ago. Israel's response has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with thousands dead and millions displaced.

Increased military actions from both sides continue as diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire falter. Residents in heavily impacted areas bear the brunt as those like Khaled Meshaal call for continued regional resistance against Israeli operations. The region remains on edge with no end to the conflict in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024