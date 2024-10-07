Controversy Over LG's Power to Nominate MLAs in Jammu & Kashmir

Legal experts present diverging opinions on the lieutenant governor's authority in Jammu and Kashmir to nominate five MLAs either during government formation or subsequently, guided by the council of ministers' advice.

The assembly, comprising 90 seats, just finished its elections, with results expected soon. Nomination of these five MLAs by the LG could increase the assembly's effective strength to 95, adding complexity to forming a majority in the event of a hung assembly.

Senior advocates underscore concerns about central interference, recalling the Supreme Court's precedent regarding Puducherry, while the J&K Reorganisation Act's clarity on the issue remains under scrutiny. The Congress, National Conference, and PDP oppose early nominations.

