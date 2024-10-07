Controversy Over LG's Power to Nominate MLAs in Jammu & Kashmir
The upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir bring attention to the lieutenant governor's power to nominate five MLAs, raising questions about their potential influence on the assembly's majority. Legal opinions differ, and the situation echoes past political challenges in similar Union Territories like Puducherry.
- Country:
- India
Legal experts present diverging opinions on the lieutenant governor's authority in Jammu and Kashmir to nominate five MLAs either during government formation or subsequently, guided by the council of ministers' advice.
The assembly, comprising 90 seats, just finished its elections, with results expected soon. Nomination of these five MLAs by the LG could increase the assembly's effective strength to 95, adding complexity to forming a majority in the event of a hung assembly.
Senior advocates underscore concerns about central interference, recalling the Supreme Court's precedent regarding Puducherry, while the J&K Reorganisation Act's clarity on the issue remains under scrutiny. The Congress, National Conference, and PDP oppose early nominations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
