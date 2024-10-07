Left Menu

Controversy Over LG's Power to Nominate MLAs in Jammu & Kashmir

The upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir bring attention to the lieutenant governor's power to nominate five MLAs, raising questions about their potential influence on the assembly's majority. Legal opinions differ, and the situation echoes past political challenges in similar Union Territories like Puducherry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:08 IST
Controversy Over LG's Power to Nominate MLAs in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Legal experts present diverging opinions on the lieutenant governor's authority in Jammu and Kashmir to nominate five MLAs either during government formation or subsequently, guided by the council of ministers' advice.

The assembly, comprising 90 seats, just finished its elections, with results expected soon. Nomination of these five MLAs by the LG could increase the assembly's effective strength to 95, adding complexity to forming a majority in the event of a hung assembly.

Senior advocates underscore concerns about central interference, recalling the Supreme Court's precedent regarding Puducherry, while the J&K Reorganisation Act's clarity on the issue remains under scrutiny. The Congress, National Conference, and PDP oppose early nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024