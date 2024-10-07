Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Arrest and Heroin Seizure in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested Animesh Sarkar in Mayur Vihar and seized 4 kgs of heroin, allegedly bought from Manipur. He confessed to being part of a syndicate trafficking drugs from Myanmar across India. This marks a significant crackdown on drug networks in the capital.

Updated: 07-10-2024 20:44 IST
In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, Delhi Police have apprehended a man named Animesh Sarkar and confiscated 4 kilograms of heroin from his possession. The contraband was reportedly sourced from the northeastern state of Manipur, authorities stated on Monday.

The arrest took place in Mayur Vihar, an area in East Delhi, where Sarkar was found with the narcotics. According to police statements, the operation was a part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the capital. The suspect's connections to a larger syndicate have raised concerns among officials.

During police interrogation, Sarkar revealed his involvement in a drug trafficking network that operates from Myanmar to various regions across India. This arrest is seen as a critical step in dismantling the drug rings threatening the nation's safety and security.

