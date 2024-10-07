Kerala High Court Faces Contentious Plea Against Police Officers
The Kerala High Court received a police report suggesting the dismissal of a woman's plea to register sexual assault cases against several police officials, including an IPS officer. The report argues that the allegations are false and could harm the officials' reputations, especially given the contradictions in the complainant's statements.
The Kerala High Court has been approached with a plea to register sexual assault cases against some police officers, but local law enforcement is urging dismissal. A woman has alleged misconduct against several officials, including an IPS officer. However, the police report contends that her claims lack evidence.
Additional Superintendent Feroz M Shafeeque from Malappuram led the investigation, which found her allegations to be malicious. He argues that proceeding with an FIR could deter officers from executing their duties earnestly, damaging their reputations without cause.
The report highlights inconsistencies in the complainant's statements regarding the dates and locations of the purported incidents. Without supportive evidence, such as Call Detail Records, the police deem the case unsubstantiated and suggest the court should dismiss the plea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
