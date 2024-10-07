Kerala Moves Towards Enhanced Fire Safety for Heritage Buildings
The Kerala government is set to introduce fire safety guidelines specifically for older buildings. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tasked local government and fire departments to draft these guidelines. The initiative aims to ensure that heritage structures comply with modern safety standards following a recent meeting on fire safety protocols.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government is poised to address the fire safety concerns surrounding older buildings by drafting new guidelines. This follows an imperative from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has involved the local Self Government Department (LSGD) and Fire and Rescue Department in this critical initiative to enhance building safety.
Ensuring these historical structures meet current fire safety standards was a focal point of discussion during a recent meeting held regarding the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). The 2011 Panchayat Building Rules already mandate a fire NOC for all buildings statewide. These upcoming guidelines aim to include those structures erected before these rules were established.
The meeting saw key attendees, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, and Fireforce Chief K Padmakumar, collectively recognizing the need for stringent safety measures to protect both property and occupants across Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
