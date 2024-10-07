Easing Restrictions Amid Tensions: Northern Israel's New Normal
The Israeli military has partially eased restrictions in northern Israel due to increased rocket fire from Hezbollah. Activities are now allowed under certain conditions, such as proximity to bomb shelters. However, the rest of the country's guidelines remain unchanged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:46 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a recent announcement, Israel's military has decided to partially ease restrictions for residents in the northern regions of the country. This decision comes following a surge in cross-border rocket attacks by Hezbollah in recent weeks.
The military has updated the status from 'Limited Activity' to 'Partial Activity,' allowing educational activities to take place, provided they occur next to bomb shelters or designated safe rooms.
Despite this easing of restrictions in the north, the guidelines for the rest of the country remain unchanged, reflecting ongoing security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
