Easing Restrictions Amid Tensions: Northern Israel's New Normal

In a recent announcement, Israel's military has decided to partially ease restrictions for residents in the northern regions of the country. This decision comes following a surge in cross-border rocket attacks by Hezbollah in recent weeks.

The military has updated the status from 'Limited Activity' to 'Partial Activity,' allowing educational activities to take place, provided they occur next to bomb shelters or designated safe rooms.

Despite this easing of restrictions in the north, the guidelines for the rest of the country remain unchanged, reflecting ongoing security concerns.

