Village Clash Unveils Tensions Between Communities in Baran

A police constable and a woman were injured in a violent clash in Baran district involving two rival families. Eight family members were detained following an attack on a police team investigating an inter-community dispute. Illegal weapons were recovered as police continue their search for other suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A police investigation into an inter-community dispute in Baran district turned violent when a constable and a woman sustained injuries in a confrontation on Monday. Authorities detailed that the melee erupted as officers responded to a complaint between the Mehar and Mali families in Mahua village.

The police recounted that a team led by SHO Siswali was dispatched to investigate allegations of obstruction of government work when they were assaulted. During the fracas, shots rang out, injuring constable Pokharam, while eight suspects, including women, were taken into custody by reinforced law enforcement.

The altercation stems from ongoing tensions concerning a cross-community marriage. Police seized illegal arms from the perpetrators and are actively pursuing additional suspects in the case as the constable is treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

(With inputs from agencies.)

