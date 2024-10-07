Left Menu

Heist in Mazgaon: Senior Citizen's Treasures Vanish

A theft involved cash and valuables worth Rs 29 lakh stolen from a senior citizen's home in Mazgaon, Mumbai. The crime was discovered after the family returned from Mangaluru. The man had retired from a pharmaceutical firm, and police efforts are ongoing to catch the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant theft incident involving cash and valuables totaling Rs 29 lakh has been reported in the Mazgaon area of central Mumbai, according to police sources.

The situation unfolded when a senior citizen, upon returning from a month-long visit to Mangaluru, discovered the burglary. The family was attending to his mother-in-law's health concerns during their absence.

The victim, who recently retired from a pharmaceutical company, left for Mangaluru with his family on September 11. Local authorities at the Byculla police station are actively working to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

