Heist in Mazgaon: Senior Citizen's Treasures Vanish
A theft involved cash and valuables worth Rs 29 lakh stolen from a senior citizen's home in Mazgaon, Mumbai. The crime was discovered after the family returned from Mangaluru. The man had retired from a pharmaceutical firm, and police efforts are ongoing to catch the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant theft incident involving cash and valuables totaling Rs 29 lakh has been reported in the Mazgaon area of central Mumbai, according to police sources.
The situation unfolded when a senior citizen, upon returning from a month-long visit to Mangaluru, discovered the burglary. The family was attending to his mother-in-law's health concerns during their absence.
The victim, who recently retired from a pharmaceutical company, left for Mangaluru with his family on September 11. Local authorities at the Byculla police station are actively working to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- theft
- Mazgaon
- Mumbai
- senior citizen
- burglary
- crime
- police
- cash
- valuables
- retirement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Second Accused in Sultanpur Jewellery Heist Killed in Police Encounter
Judicial Inquiry Ordered into Alleged Torture and Assault in Odisha Police Station
Premature Baby's Body Found Near Thane Lake: Police Investigate
Policeman Killed in Bomb Targeting Diplomatic Convoy in Pakistan
History-Sheeter Raja Killed in Chennai Police Encounter