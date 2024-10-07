Heist in Mazgaon: Senior Citizen's Treasures Vanish

A significant theft incident involving cash and valuables totaling Rs 29 lakh has been reported in the Mazgaon area of central Mumbai, according to police sources.

The situation unfolded when a senior citizen, upon returning from a month-long visit to Mangaluru, discovered the burglary. The family was attending to his mother-in-law's health concerns during their absence.

The victim, who recently retired from a pharmaceutical company, left for Mangaluru with his family on September 11. Local authorities at the Byculla police station are actively working to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)