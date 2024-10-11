Left Menu

Centre Directs AIS Officers Back to Andhra Pradesh

The Centre has ordered All India Services officers allocated to Andhra Pradesh, but working in Telangana, to report back to Andhra Pradesh. This followed a Telangana High Court reconsideration of the officers’ postings post-bifurcation and earlier decisions by the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has issued an official directive requiring All India Services (AIS) officers originally allocated to Andhra Pradesh, yet serving in Telangana, to return to their original postings. This follows the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) orders.

Initially, the officers, comprising IAS and IPS officials, were allocated to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation. Despite this, they took up positions in Telangana after receiving favorable judgments from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Subsequently, the Centre challenged the CAT's order in the Telangana High Court, which required a reassessment of the officers' deployments based on relevant guidelines. After re-evaluation, the Centre has reaffirmed its stance, instructing the officers to report back to Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

