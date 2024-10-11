Left Menu

Dramatic Jailbreak in Assam: Undertrials Escape

Five undertrial prisoners accused of offenses under the POCSO Act escaped from Morigaon District Jail in Assam. They used improvised methods to scale the 20-feet-high perimeter wall. A search operation is underway, and a magisterial inquiry will investigate possible security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morigaon | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:44 IST
Dramatic Jailbreak in Assam: Undertrials Escape
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring escape, five undertrial prisoners managed to flee from the Morigaon District Jail in Assam in the early hours of Friday, according to officials.

Morigaon's District Commissioner, Devashish Sharma, confirmed the jailbreak occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. All five prisoners were accused of charges under the POCSO Act and were initially detained from Morigaon and Sonitpur districts.

The convicts broke the iron grille of their cell and ingeniously used bed sheets, blankets, and lungis to fashion a rope, scaling the prison's 20-feet-high boundary wall to make their escape. An intensive search is underway to find the escapees, and a magisterial inquiry has been launched to determine if lapses by jail security personnel contributed to the jailbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024