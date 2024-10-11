Dramatic Jailbreak in Assam: Undertrials Escape

In a daring escape, five undertrial prisoners managed to flee from the Morigaon District Jail in Assam in the early hours of Friday, according to officials.

Morigaon's District Commissioner, Devashish Sharma, confirmed the jailbreak occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. All five prisoners were accused of charges under the POCSO Act and were initially detained from Morigaon and Sonitpur districts.

The convicts broke the iron grille of their cell and ingeniously used bed sheets, blankets, and lungis to fashion a rope, scaling the prison's 20-feet-high boundary wall to make their escape. An intensive search is underway to find the escapees, and a magisterial inquiry has been launched to determine if lapses by jail security personnel contributed to the jailbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)