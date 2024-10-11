Ukraine's Defensive Prowess: A Night of Drone Warfare

The Ukrainian air force announced a significant defense move on Friday after intercepting 29 out of 66 Russian drones deployed during the night.

Officials from Kyiv revealed that Moscow had also launched two missiles, and 31 of the drones were 'locationally lost', potentially due to robust electronic warfare measures.

In a final twist to the night's skirmish, two more drones reversed course, heading back into Russian airspace, indicating a complex and evolving air conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)