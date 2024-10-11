Left Menu

Ukraine's Defensive Prowess: A Night of Drone Warfare

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 29 of 66 Russian drones launched overnight. Additionally, Moscow launched two missiles, while 31 drones were reportedly 'locationally lost' due to electronic warfare tactics. Two drones retreated toward Russian territory, highlighting the ongoing aerial tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:53 IST
Ukraine's Defensive Prowess: A Night of Drone Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian air force announced a significant defense move on Friday after intercepting 29 out of 66 Russian drones deployed during the night.

Officials from Kyiv revealed that Moscow had also launched two missiles, and 31 of the drones were 'locationally lost', potentially due to robust electronic warfare measures.

In a final twist to the night's skirmish, two more drones reversed course, heading back into Russian airspace, indicating a complex and evolving air conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024