EU Sanctions Iran Over Missile Transfers to Russia

The European Union is poised to impose sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, according to two European diplomats and a senior EU official.

EU foreign ministers are expected to approve sanctions on 14 entities, including airlines, linked to the missile transfer. Candidates for sanctioning remain unnamed, though past EU discussions have mentioned Iran Air.

This move follows U.S. intelligence claims of missiles reaching Russia for use in Ukraine. The EU acknowledges this with a sanctions package proposed by Josep Borrell, aimed at exacting diplomatic pressure on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)