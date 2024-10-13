Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Shocking Murder

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that police have uncovered leads in the investigation of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder. Siddique was killed near his son's office in a possibly pre-planned attack. The motive may include a contract killing due to business rivalry or a slum project threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:52 IST
Mystery Surrounding NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Shocking Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that police have found significant leads in the murder investigation of NCP leader and former state minister Baba Siddique.

Siddique, recently affiliated with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, was shot outside his son's office in Mumbai. Fadnavis, holding the state home department's charge, assured that the police would provide details once the legal processes are concluded.

The murder, attracting significant attention from political figures and police, is being explored from various angles, including business rivalry and potential gang involvement after a claim allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024