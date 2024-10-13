Mystery Surrounding NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Shocking Murder

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that police have found significant leads in the murder investigation of NCP leader and former state minister Baba Siddique.

Siddique, recently affiliated with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, was shot outside his son's office in Mumbai. Fadnavis, holding the state home department's charge, assured that the police would provide details once the legal processes are concluded.

The murder, attracting significant attention from political figures and police, is being explored from various angles, including business rivalry and potential gang involvement after a claim allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)