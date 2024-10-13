Mystery Surrounding NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Shocking Murder
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that police have uncovered leads in the investigation of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder. Siddique was killed near his son's office in a possibly pre-planned attack. The motive may include a contract killing due to business rivalry or a slum project threat.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that police have found significant leads in the murder investigation of NCP leader and former state minister Baba Siddique.
Siddique, recently affiliated with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, was shot outside his son's office in Mumbai. Fadnavis, holding the state home department's charge, assured that the police would provide details once the legal processes are concluded.
The murder, attracting significant attention from political figures and police, is being explored from various angles, including business rivalry and potential gang involvement after a claim allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaipur Police Registers FIR Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Over Jail Interview
Bollywood-Style Heist: Bullion Trader Duped with Fake Rs 500 Notes
TMC Women's Wing Demands CBI Expedite RG Kar Rape-Murder Investigation
Bollywood Star Govinda Injured in Accidental Shooting at Home
Maddock Films: Pioneers of Bollywood's Horror-Comedy Universe