Tragedy Strikes Himatnagar: Undertrial Found Dead in Sub-Jail

A 24-year-old undertrial, Vipul Mathasuliya, accused of raping a minor, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a Himatnagar sub-jail barrack. The incident occurred when inmates gathered for breakfast, and the cause remains under investigation. The body was sent for forensic examination and a case of accidental death was recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Himatnagar | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old undertrial named Vipul Mathasuliya allegedly took his own life in the toilet of a barrack in Himatnagar sub-jail, located in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, officials reported on Sunday.

The tragedy took place on Saturday morning when other inmates were queuing for breakfast. The event was officially recorded in the station diary of Himatnagar B-division police later that day, as stated by the authorities.

Mathasuliya faced allegations of raping a minor and had been detained in the sub-jail since July under the POCSO Act. While the motive for his drastic step remains unclear, a post-mortem is being conducted in Ahmedabad to determine more details, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

