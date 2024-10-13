Controversial Conversion Attempt in Sultanpur: Two Detained
Two men, Salvin and Saini, were detained in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for attempting religious conversion. They allegedly tried persuading a group to adopt Christianity, prompting intervention by Gau Raksha Vahini. An FIR has been filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.
In Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, two individuals were detained by police on allegations of attempting religious conversions, sources revealed on Sunday.
The event unfolded in Ram Kishore Tripathi colony, where approximately 40 to 45 women and five to seven men convened at Deepa Maurya's home for a religious conversion event.
According to Sarvesh Singh, President of Gau Raksha Vahini, the organization was alerted to the incident and office bearers intervened. Police apprehended Salvin and Saini, who were reportedly urging attendees to convert to Christianity. An FIR under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act is filed, police confirmed.
