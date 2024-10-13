Left Menu

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Plans November Conference to Address Waqf Property Threats

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, led by Maulana Arshad Madani, plans a conference in Delhi on November 3, 2024, to discuss the perceived conspiracy behind the Waqf Amendment Bill. The goal is to protect waqf properties, promote equality, and uphold democratic principles amid claims of attempts to marginalize the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:37 IST
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Plans November Conference to Address Waqf Property Threats
conference
  • Country:
  • India

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, under the leadership of Maulana Arshad Madani, has announced a significant conference scheduled for November 3, 2024, in Delhi. This gathering aims to deliberate on the alleged conspiracy linked to the Waqf Amendment Bill, seen as a threat to valuable waqf properties.

According to Madani, the conference will address strategies to counteract what he describes as attempts to marginalize a specific community under a 'planned conspiracy.' The meeting will serve as a platform to reassert the organization's mission to uphold equality and democracy in India.

In anticipation of the event, Madani met with representatives from various states, highlighting the serious nature of the current national climate. He claimed that the incidents unfolding indicate a concerning drift towards fascism and raised alarms about potential threats aimed at inciting and marginalizing Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024