Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Plans November Conference to Address Waqf Property Threats

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, under the leadership of Maulana Arshad Madani, has announced a significant conference scheduled for November 3, 2024, in Delhi. This gathering aims to deliberate on the alleged conspiracy linked to the Waqf Amendment Bill, seen as a threat to valuable waqf properties.

According to Madani, the conference will address strategies to counteract what he describes as attempts to marginalize a specific community under a 'planned conspiracy.' The meeting will serve as a platform to reassert the organization's mission to uphold equality and democracy in India.

In anticipation of the event, Madani met with representatives from various states, highlighting the serious nature of the current national climate. He claimed that the incidents unfolding indicate a concerning drift towards fascism and raised alarms about potential threats aimed at inciting and marginalizing Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)