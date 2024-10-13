Tragic Airstrike in Gaza Claims Lives of Five Children
An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza resulted in the tragic deaths of five children, as reported by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas-affiliated media. The children were reportedly playing near a cafe in the Al-Shati area when a drone strike occurred. The Israeli military has yet to comment.
