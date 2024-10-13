Tragic Airstrike in Gaza Claims Lives of Five Children

In a tragic development in northern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of five children on Sunday. This incident was reported by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA and media outlets affiliated with the militant group Hamas.

The children were playing near a cafe in the Al-Shati area at the time of the strike, WAFA reported, drawing upon information from local sources. The attack has plunged the already tense region into further turmoil.

The Israeli military has not issued an immediate comment on the incident, raising questions and concerns on both sides of the conflict. This lack of response continues to fuel speculation and frustration amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)