Uttarakhand's Unyielding Stand Against Social Evils

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reinforced Uttarakhand's commitment to prohibit religious conversion, encroachment, and the controversial 'spit jihad.'

At a ceremony in Kichha, he emphasized Uttarakhand's tradition of unity and called upon the educated public to combat societal issues. "We will not tolerate wrongdoing in Uttarakhand," Dhami asserted.

He also announced the imminent introduction of the Uniform Civil Code in the state, reflecting the people's mandate for decisive governance.

