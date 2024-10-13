Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Unyielding Stand Against Social Evils

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared Uttarakhand a no-tolerance zone for religious conversion, encroachment, and 'spit jihad.' Emphasizing unity in the 'Devbhoomi,' he urged educated people to act against these issues. Dhami highlighted the upcoming implementation of the Uniform Civil Code as part of his governance agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:11 IST
Uttarakhand's Unyielding Stand Against Social Evils
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reinforced Uttarakhand's commitment to prohibit religious conversion, encroachment, and the controversial 'spit jihad.'

At a ceremony in Kichha, he emphasized Uttarakhand's tradition of unity and called upon the educated public to combat societal issues. "We will not tolerate wrongdoing in Uttarakhand," Dhami asserted.

He also announced the imminent introduction of the Uniform Civil Code in the state, reflecting the people's mandate for decisive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024