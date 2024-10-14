More than 30,000 individuals, among them nearly 8,000 children, have been forced to evacuate from Russian regions bordering Ukraine amid persistent shelling and attacks, according to Russia's human rights commissioner.

Tatyana Moskalkova, in an explicit disclosure to Argumenty I Fakty, detailed the establishment of almost 1,000 temporary shelters across Russia for the displaced population.

The commissioner highlighted significant humanitarian concerns surrounding the conflict, mentioning over 1,000 Russian citizens from the Kursk region unaccounted for, amid claims of Ukrainian capture. Moskalkova further elaborated on visits to Ukrainian POWs held in Russia, though her reports await independent corroboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)