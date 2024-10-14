Exodus from the Border: The Human Toll of Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Over 30,000 people, including nearly 8,000 children, have been evacuated from Russia's border with Ukraine due to ongoing shelling and attacks. Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's human rights commissioner, reported on accommodation efforts for evacuees and ongoing disputes concerning the treatment and whereabouts of prisoners and civilians amid the conflict.
More than 30,000 individuals, among them nearly 8,000 children, have been forced to evacuate from Russian regions bordering Ukraine amid persistent shelling and attacks, according to Russia's human rights commissioner.
Tatyana Moskalkova, in an explicit disclosure to Argumenty I Fakty, detailed the establishment of almost 1,000 temporary shelters across Russia for the displaced population.
The commissioner highlighted significant humanitarian concerns surrounding the conflict, mentioning over 1,000 Russian citizens from the Kursk region unaccounted for, amid claims of Ukrainian capture. Moskalkova further elaborated on visits to Ukrainian POWs held in Russia, though her reports await independent corroboration.
