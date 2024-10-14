CID Takes Charge: Political Tensions Rise in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, has transferred investigation of the alleged attacks on TDP's office and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's residence in 2021 to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), according to an official statement on Monday.

Reports indicated that clashes took place in September 2021 between TDP and YSRCP leaders outside Naidu's residence in Undavalli, followed by an alleged storming of the TDP central office in Mangalagiri by YSRCP leaders in October. The decision to transfer the case was made by the DGP about two days ago, as revealed by Murali Krishna, Mangalagiri's sub-divisional police officer.

Although the CID is yet to collect the case files, local police continue their investigation. Over 120 individuals affiliated with YSRCP, including senior leaders like Jogi Ramesh and Nandigam Suresh, have been identified. The Supreme Court granted some leaders protection from arrest, with a hearing scheduled for October 21.

