Kerala's Cybersecurity Call to Action

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the urgent need for a robust cybersecurity framework to combat rising online financial fraud in the state. The state government has taken measures including public awareness campaigns and blocked fraudulent accounts while urging national collaboration for stronger intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:34 IST
In a definitive call for enhanced cybersecurity measures, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the rising threat of online financial frauds during a state assembly session on Monday.

The CM underscored the state's proactive steps in collaboration with national bodies, citing over 30,000 fraudulent bank accounts already blocked, as a testament to the rigorous actions in place.

Cyber police are diligently working to curb such frauds, with Kerala having established dedicated cyber police stations in each district, alongside launching toll-free numbers and websites for public complaints.

