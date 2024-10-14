Kerala's Cybersecurity Call to Action
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the urgent need for a robust cybersecurity framework to combat rising online financial fraud in the state. The state government has taken measures including public awareness campaigns and blocked fraudulent accounts while urging national collaboration for stronger intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a definitive call for enhanced cybersecurity measures, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the rising threat of online financial frauds during a state assembly session on Monday.
The CM underscored the state's proactive steps in collaboration with national bodies, citing over 30,000 fraudulent bank accounts already blocked, as a testament to the rigorous actions in place.
Cyber police are diligently working to curb such frauds, with Kerala having established dedicated cyber police stations in each district, alongside launching toll-free numbers and websites for public complaints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyber Police Kashmir Warns Against Inflammatory Social Media Posts
Kerala Police Chief Mandates Rapid Action on Drug Cases, Boosts Anti-Cyber Crime Measures
Dr. Rajesh Dandotiya Honored With Ashoka Award 2024 for Cyber Crime Management
Chinese Nationals Arrested in Colombo Suburb for Alleged Cyber Crime
Cracking Down on Cyber Crime Trafficking: NIA Exposes Global Scam Network