Kerala's Cybersecurity Call to Action

In a definitive call for enhanced cybersecurity measures, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the rising threat of online financial frauds during a state assembly session on Monday.

The CM underscored the state's proactive steps in collaboration with national bodies, citing over 30,000 fraudulent bank accounts already blocked, as a testament to the rigorous actions in place.

Cyber police are diligently working to curb such frauds, with Kerala having established dedicated cyber police stations in each district, alongside launching toll-free numbers and websites for public complaints.

