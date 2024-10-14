Justice Sought: The Return of Shakeel's Body from Saudi Arabia
The body of Mohammad Shakeel, a goat herder from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, was repatriated to India nearly 40 days after his alleged murder in Saudi Arabia. Family members expressed gratitude for government intervention and urged action against the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant turn of events, the remains of Mohammad Shakeel, a 40-year-old goat herder from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, were finally returned to India after nearly 40 days. The local administration confirmed the somber homecoming on Monday.
Shakeel's life, claimed under tragic circumstances, had initially been reported as a result of a fall, a narrative that the family challenged. District Magistrate Neha Sharma revealed that Shakeel was allegedly slain by fellow goat herders wielding a sharp weapon.
Efforts by the Minister of State for External Affairs and local MP Kirtivardhan Singh were crucial in securing the repatriation. The family expressed deep gratitude while calling for firm diplomatic action against the suspects by engaging Saudi officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
