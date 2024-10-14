Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Odisha Woman's Assault in Delhi

Odisha Police have stated their intense focus on the alleged gang rape of an Odia woman in Delhi has triggered outrage and criticism from the opposition BJD. The police are coordinating with both the survivor's family and Delhi Police as the investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha Police have expressed their commitment to thoroughly addressing the alleged gang rape of an Odia woman in Delhi, an incident that has incited both public outrage and political criticism from the opposition BJD.

In response, the Odisha Police have arranged transport for the survivor's family from Bhubaneswar to Delhi and are closely following the progress of the investigation in collaboration with Delhi Police and the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi.

Amidst this, BJD representatives have publicly criticized the Odisha BJP government for its perceived silence on the issue. BJD's Rajya Sabha member, Manas Mangaraj, lamented the lack of governmental response and highlighted the need for immediate attention to the woman's case, which gained national media attention after she was discovered injured in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

