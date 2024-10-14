Outrage Erupts Over Odisha Woman's Assault in Delhi

The Odisha Police have expressed their commitment to thoroughly addressing the alleged gang rape of an Odia woman in Delhi, an incident that has incited both public outrage and political criticism from the opposition BJD.

In response, the Odisha Police have arranged transport for the survivor's family from Bhubaneswar to Delhi and are closely following the progress of the investigation in collaboration with Delhi Police and the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi.

Amidst this, BJD representatives have publicly criticized the Odisha BJP government for its perceived silence on the issue. BJD's Rajya Sabha member, Manas Mangaraj, lamented the lack of governmental response and highlighted the need for immediate attention to the woman's case, which gained national media attention after she was discovered injured in Delhi.

