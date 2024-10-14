Outrage Erupts Over Odisha Woman's Assault in Delhi
Odisha Police have stated their intense focus on the alleged gang rape of an Odia woman in Delhi has triggered outrage and criticism from the opposition BJD. The police are coordinating with both the survivor's family and Delhi Police as the investigation unfolds.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Police have expressed their commitment to thoroughly addressing the alleged gang rape of an Odia woman in Delhi, an incident that has incited both public outrage and political criticism from the opposition BJD.
In response, the Odisha Police have arranged transport for the survivor's family from Bhubaneswar to Delhi and are closely following the progress of the investigation in collaboration with Delhi Police and the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi.
Amidst this, BJD representatives have publicly criticized the Odisha BJP government for its perceived silence on the issue. BJD's Rajya Sabha member, Manas Mangaraj, lamented the lack of governmental response and highlighted the need for immediate attention to the woman's case, which gained national media attention after she was discovered injured in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Delhi
- gang rape
- Odisha Police
- BJD
- outrage
- investigation
- incident
- Resident Commissioner
- AIIMS
ALSO READ
Tsikhanouskaya Supports ICC Investigation into Belarusian Atrocities
Kolkata rape-murder case: SC says substantial leads have come into investigation report by CBI.
Outrage Erupts as Statue of Sikh Icon Maharaja Ranjit Singh Defaced in Brampton
TMC Women's Wing Demands CBI Expedite RG Kar Rape-Murder Investigation
Incident Near Yemen's Hodeidah Under Investigation