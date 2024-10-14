Left Menu

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Challenges Crime Network in Fiery Speech

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav vowed to dismantle Lawrence Bishnoi's crime network within 24 hours. He criticized the NDA government in Maharashtra after the murder of ex-minister Baba Siddiqui. Yadav, known for his controversial political methods, claimed that lawlessness reigns in Maharashtra.

Updated: 14-10-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:22 IST
Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Challenges Crime Network in Fiery Speech
Pappu Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav made headlines with his bold claim to dismantle the crime network allegedly led by Lawrence Bishnoi within a day. Yadav's remarks came during a heated post on X, where he directed criticism at the NDA governance in Maharashtra following the murder of former minister Baba Siddiqui, a figure described by Yadav as 'a son of Bihar.'

Accusing the nation of inaction, Yadav questioned the silence of authorities while 'a criminal sitting in jail' orchestrates violence with ease. Despite his own controversial reputation for forceful political tactics, Yadav underscored what he termed as 'Maha jungle raj' — a reference to the lawlessness in Maharashtra — spotlighting Siddiqui's murder as indicative of systemic failures.

While Yadav's comments stirred political ripples, they drew flak from various quarters, including the RJD and the BJP. Critics like Nikhil Anand condemned Yadav's rhetoric, suggesting a penchant for sensationalism rather than solutions. The debate underscores wider concerns about political discourse and law enforcement efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

