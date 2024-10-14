Anticipatory Bail Granted Amidst Political Controversy

The Special MP/MLA Court in Bengaluru has granted anticipatory bail to three individuals implicated in a high-profile rape case. The case has garnered attention, in part, due to the involvement of BJP MLA Munirathna among the accused.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat presided over the bail approval for Lohit, Kiran, and Manjunath on Monday, marking a critical development in this controversial case.

The legal proceedings were initiated after a 40-year-old social worker from Rajarajeshwari Nagar lodged a complaint, resulting in an FIR being filed at the Kaggalipura police station.

