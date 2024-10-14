Anticipatory Bail Granted Amidst Political Controversy
The Special MP/MLA Court in Bengaluru has granted anticipatory bail to three individuals accused in a rape case involving BJP MLA Munirathna. The bail was approved by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat. The case originated from a complaint by a Rajarajeshwari Nagar social worker, leading to an FIR at Kaggalipura police station.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Special MP/MLA Court in Bengaluru has granted anticipatory bail to three individuals implicated in a high-profile rape case. The case has garnered attention, in part, due to the involvement of BJP MLA Munirathna among the accused.
Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat presided over the bail approval for Lohit, Kiran, and Manjunath on Monday, marking a critical development in this controversial case.
The legal proceedings were initiated after a 40-year-old social worker from Rajarajeshwari Nagar lodged a complaint, resulting in an FIR being filed at the Kaggalipura police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLA
- Munirathna
- bail
- rape case
- Bengaluru
- court
- legal
- controversy
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Acquits 10 in Muzaffarnagar Communal Riots Case
Delhi High Court to Hear Plea over Detention in Cop's Road Rage Death Case
Supreme Court Probes Contaminated Ghee in Tirupati Laddus
Justice Shamim Ahmed Sworn-In as Judge of Madras High Court
SC issues notice to Kerala govt on Malayalam actor Siddique's plea challenging Kerala HC order denying him anticipatory bail in rape case.