Left Menu

Anticipatory Bail Granted Amidst Political Controversy

The Special MP/MLA Court in Bengaluru has granted anticipatory bail to three individuals accused in a rape case involving BJP MLA Munirathna. The bail was approved by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat. The case originated from a complaint by a Rajarajeshwari Nagar social worker, leading to an FIR at Kaggalipura police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:28 IST
Anticipatory Bail Granted Amidst Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special MP/MLA Court in Bengaluru has granted anticipatory bail to three individuals implicated in a high-profile rape case. The case has garnered attention, in part, due to the involvement of BJP MLA Munirathna among the accused.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat presided over the bail approval for Lohit, Kiran, and Manjunath on Monday, marking a critical development in this controversial case.

The legal proceedings were initiated after a 40-year-old social worker from Rajarajeshwari Nagar lodged a complaint, resulting in an FIR being filed at the Kaggalipura police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024