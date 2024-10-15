Tensions Rise: Chinese Vessel Collides with Philippine Patrol

The Philippine Bureau of Fisheries has reported an incident involving a 'Chinese maritime militia' boat that allegedly sideswiped a Philippine patrol vessel on October 11 near Thitu Island in the contentious South China Sea.

The Philippine vessel involved in the incident sustained significant dents along its starboard bow, as highlighted by a statement from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The action, described as deliberate, could further inflame the maritime tensions between China and the Philippines in the region.

