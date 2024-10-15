Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Chinese Vessel Collides with Philippine Patrol

A 'Chinese maritime militia' vessel allegedly sideswiped a Philippine patrol boat near Thitu Island in the South China Sea on October 11, according to the Philippines' Bureau of Fisheries. The incident left the Philippine vessel with dents on its starboard bow, as detailed in a statement by BFAR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 15-10-2024 08:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 08:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine Bureau of Fisheries has reported an incident involving a 'Chinese maritime militia' boat that allegedly sideswiped a Philippine patrol vessel on October 11 near Thitu Island in the contentious South China Sea.

The Philippine vessel involved in the incident sustained significant dents along its starboard bow, as highlighted by a statement from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The action, described as deliberate, could further inflame the maritime tensions between China and the Philippines in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

