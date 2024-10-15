Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Russia and China's Military Dialogue
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov engaged in significant discussions with China's central military commission vice chairman, Zhang Youxia. Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing their bilateral ties and shared a common understanding and evaluation of the current geopolitical situation.
In a move reflecting deepening cooperation, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov revealed he had 'substantive' discussions with Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission. Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday that the talks resulted in a mutual agreement to bolster ties between their nations.
'We held very substantive talks,' State news agency RIA quoted Belousov. He highlighted the shared views, assessments, and the mutual understanding of necessary collaborative actions.
Belousov emphasized that the priority now lies in strengthening these bilateral military ties, indicating a strategic partnership aimed at addressing common geopolitical interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- China
- military
- talks
- substantive
- relations
- cooperation
- Belousov
- Zhang Youxia
- geopolitical
ALSO READ
Russia-Iran Trade Relations Amid Communication Device Scrutiny
Whitfield Pledges to Strengthen SA-Ireland Trade Relations Amid Global Economic Shifts
Archaeologists Uncover Female Ruler's Throne, Mount Everest's Anomalous Growth, SpaceX Progress & CERN's Russia Cooperation Ends
Bangladesh's Political Shift: Bilateral Relations Remain Firm, Says Foreign Affairs Advisor
U.S. and Chinese Commerce Ministers Set for Crucial Talks on Trade Relations