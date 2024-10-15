Left Menu

Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Russia and China's Military Dialogue

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov engaged in significant discussions with China's central military commission vice chairman, Zhang Youxia. Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing their bilateral ties and shared a common understanding and evaluation of the current geopolitical situation.

Andrei Belousov Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a move reflecting deepening cooperation, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov revealed he had 'substantive' discussions with Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission. Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday that the talks resulted in a mutual agreement to bolster ties between their nations.

'We held very substantive talks,' State news agency RIA quoted Belousov. He highlighted the shared views, assessments, and the mutual understanding of necessary collaborative actions.

Belousov emphasized that the priority now lies in strengthening these bilateral military ties, indicating a strategic partnership aimed at addressing common geopolitical interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

