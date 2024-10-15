Government Cracks Down on Air Purifier Misinformation

In a bid to address growing concerns over air pollution, the government announced plans on Tuesday to conduct market surveillance on air purifier manufacturers. The initiative aims to verify the accuracy of claims made by these companies. This action follows accusations by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who alleged that some manufacturers have been misleading consumers regarding their products.

During a media briefing, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in marketing practices. She stated that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) would play a crucial role in scrutinizing compliance with existing quality control orders related to air filters. The surveillance program is a response to Minister Joshi's critique at a recent World Standards Day event.

Joshi highlighted the issue of deceptive claims made by air purifier companies, stressing the need for increased consumer awareness and a joint effort involving the BIS, the consumer affairs ministry, and consumers. With the frequency of pollution alerts rising in Indian cities, public interest in air purifiers has surged, making this initiative particularly timely.

(With inputs from agencies.)