Government Sets New Guidelines to Crack Down on Greenwashing

The government has unveiled detailed guidelines to regulate greenwashing and misleading environmental claims, with a focus on consumer protection and transparency in eco-friendly marketing.

Greenwashing involves companies' claims about the climate-friendly impact of their products or services, often without sufficient evidence. The new guidelines, released by the consumer affairs ministry, mandate verifiable evidence and clear disclosures for all eco-friendly assertions.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare stated these guidelines ensure that environmental claims are made with integrity. Terms like '100% eco-friendly' must be substantiated, and companies are required to use consumer-friendly language for technical terms. Specific claims such as 'recyclable' must be backed by credible evidence or third-party verification.

