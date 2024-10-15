Left Menu

Government Sets New Guidelines to Crack Down on Greenwashing

The government has introduced comprehensive guidelines to regulate greenwashing and prevent misleading environmental claims. These rules require companies to provide verifiable evidence for eco-friendly assertions, aiming to protect consumers and promote transparency. They emphasize integrity in marketing by enforcing clear, substantiated, and accessible environmental claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:21 IST
Government Sets New Guidelines to Crack Down on Greenwashing
Representative Image] Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The government has unveiled detailed guidelines to regulate greenwashing and misleading environmental claims, with a focus on consumer protection and transparency in eco-friendly marketing.

Greenwashing involves companies' claims about the climate-friendly impact of their products or services, often without sufficient evidence. The new guidelines, released by the consumer affairs ministry, mandate verifiable evidence and clear disclosures for all eco-friendly assertions.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare stated these guidelines ensure that environmental claims are made with integrity. Terms like '100% eco-friendly' must be substantiated, and companies are required to use consumer-friendly language for technical terms. Specific claims such as 'recyclable' must be backed by credible evidence or third-party verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024