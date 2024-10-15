Left Menu

Kremlin's Strategic Pact with North Korea: A New Era of Cooperation

The Kremlin announced a treaty with North Korea for strategic cooperation across various sectors amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula. Sections of inter-Korean infrastructure were destroyed by the North, escalating tensions. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated further updates on a treaty with Iran once finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:49 IST
Kremlin's Strategic Pact with North Korea: A New Era of Cooperation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin has revealed a treaty with North Korea aimed at establishing 'strategic cooperation' in numerous areas. This announcement, made on Tuesday, comes amidst growing tensions on the Korean peninsula.

On Monday, North Korea demolished parts of inter-Korean roads and rail lines along its side of the fortified border. This aggressive act led South Korea's military to respond with warning shots, further heightening regional tensions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that Moscow plans to release more information regarding a treaty with Iran once its details are finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024