The Kremlin has revealed a treaty with North Korea aimed at establishing 'strategic cooperation' in numerous areas. This announcement, made on Tuesday, comes amidst growing tensions on the Korean peninsula.

On Monday, North Korea demolished parts of inter-Korean roads and rail lines along its side of the fortified border. This aggressive act led South Korea's military to respond with warning shots, further heightening regional tensions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that Moscow plans to release more information regarding a treaty with Iran once its details are finalized.

