Bellary's Shadow Votes: Unraveling the Valmiki Scam

Former Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra and his aides are accused of using siphoned-off funds from the Valmiki Corporation to bribe voters in Bellary during general elections. The scam involves diverting welfare funds meant for tribal development, allegedly reaching over 7 lakh voters and implicating multiple political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bribery scandal involving former Karnataka Tribal Welfare Minister B. Nagendra has come to light, with claims of misusing funds from the Valmiki Corporation to influence voters in the Bellary Lok Sabha constituency.

The Enforcement Directorate alleges that Nagendra funneled substantial sums for the Congress candidate's electoral benefit, suggesting deep-rooted financial misconduct within government schemes aimed at tribal welfare.

Arrests, evidence of elaborate cash distribution, and controversial ministerial denials underscore the complexity and political ramifications of the case as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

