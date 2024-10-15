Bellary's Shadow Votes: Unraveling the Valmiki Scam

A bribery scandal involving former Karnataka Tribal Welfare Minister B. Nagendra has come to light, with claims of misusing funds from the Valmiki Corporation to influence voters in the Bellary Lok Sabha constituency.

The Enforcement Directorate alleges that Nagendra funneled substantial sums for the Congress candidate's electoral benefit, suggesting deep-rooted financial misconduct within government schemes aimed at tribal welfare.

Arrests, evidence of elaborate cash distribution, and controversial ministerial denials underscore the complexity and political ramifications of the case as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)