Karnataka BJP MLA Muniratna Granted Bail Amidst Rape Allegations
Karnataka BJP MLA Muniratna has been granted bail by a special court while in judicial custody over rape allegations made by a woman in Ramanagara. Prior to these allegations, Muniratna was arrested in another case related to caste abuse. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting the investigation.
- Country:
- India
A special court in Karnataka on Tuesday granted bail to BJP MLA Muniratna, who was detained in connection with a rape case. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a woman at the Kaggalipur police station in Ramanagara, accusing Muniratna of multiple instances of rape.
Muniratna, elected from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, was previously arrested in a separate case involving accusations of caste abuse and making death threats to a contractor. Although he secured bail for those charges, new rape allegations led to his re-arrest.
Following the woman's complaint, the state government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the allegations. The BJP MLA was initially taken into custody for questioning and subsequently jailed prior to receiving bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diddy’s Legal Team Plans Appeal Following Second Bail Denial
Junior Doctors in West Bengal Resume Strike Over Trainee's Rape and Murder
Sri Lanka Engages IMF for $2.9 Billion Bailout Program Talks
Sri Lanka's Crucial IMF Bailout Talks in Washington
Supreme Court to Hear Bail Plea of Businessman in Mahadev App Money Laundering Case