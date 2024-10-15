Karnataka BJP MLA Muniratna Granted Bail Amidst Rape Allegations

A special court in Karnataka on Tuesday granted bail to BJP MLA Muniratna, who was detained in connection with a rape case. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a woman at the Kaggalipur police station in Ramanagara, accusing Muniratna of multiple instances of rape.

Muniratna, elected from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, was previously arrested in a separate case involving accusations of caste abuse and making death threats to a contractor. Although he secured bail for those charges, new rape allegations led to his re-arrest.

Following the woman's complaint, the state government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the allegations. The BJP MLA was initially taken into custody for questioning and subsequently jailed prior to receiving bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)