Chhattisgarh Crime: Arrest of Accused in Policeman's Family Murder

A notorious criminal, Kuldeep Sahu, has been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of a policeman's wife and daughter in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district. The arrest, made in Balrampur district that borders Jharkhand, followed an intensive manhunt.

Authorities allege that Sahu, known for his criminal history, is responsible for the chilling deaths of the 35-year-old wife and 11-year-old daughter of a police head constable. The gruesome discovery of their bodies was made on the outskirts of Pidha village, just four kilometers from their home, after alarming signs of violence were found at their residence.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, M R Ahire, reported that the initial probe into claims of sexual assault does not appear substantiated. However, investigations into the crime, which also saw a police constable injured by hot oil, are continuing. The incidents unfolded amid chaos following a Durga idol immersion procession that escalated with Sahu's attempt to run down policemen with a vehicle.

