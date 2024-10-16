Left Menu

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva's Tactical Review Along the LoC

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, commanding the Army's 16 Corps, assessed troop preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector along the Line of Control. Over the past week, he evaluated security and operational readiness in districts including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Jammu, commending the rigorous training of troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:38 IST
Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding of the Army's 16 Corps, paid a visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday. The purpose of his visit was to assess the operational preparedness of the troops stationed on the ground.

During his visit, Sachdeva praised the troops for their intensive and focused training. 'The GoC of White Knight Corps visited forward areas in Akhnoor sector (Jammu) to review the operational preparedness of the formation,' the corps shared on platform X.

Over the past week, the officer has covered several areas, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Jammu districts. His goal was to evaluate the security situation and operational readiness of the troops, both in the hinterlands and in forward areas along the LoC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

