Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva's Tactical Review Along the LoC
Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding of the Army's 16 Corps, paid a visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday. The purpose of his visit was to assess the operational preparedness of the troops stationed on the ground.
During his visit, Sachdeva praised the troops for their intensive and focused training. 'The GoC of White Knight Corps visited forward areas in Akhnoor sector (Jammu) to review the operational preparedness of the formation,' the corps shared on platform X.
Over the past week, the officer has covered several areas, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Jammu districts. His goal was to evaluate the security situation and operational readiness of the troops, both in the hinterlands and in forward areas along the LoC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
