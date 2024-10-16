Left Menu

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Released on Bail in Rape Case

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna was released from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after nearly a month in custody, following a special court granting him bail in connection with a rape case. The case was filed by a 40-year-old social worker from Rajarajeshwarinagar. Two other accused were also granted bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:10 IST
Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna walked free from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Wednesday. His release follows nearly a month of judicial custody.

The special court's decision to grant him bail comes in the wake of charges laid against him by a 40-year-old social worker, active in the BJP. The charges include rape, and also name two other individuals allegedly involved in the crime; both have also received bail.

The complainant had registered a case at Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara district. Notably, Munirathna faces investigation in three separate cases, with two filed at Vyalikaval police station and the current one at Kaggalipura.

