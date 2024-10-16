Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Released on Bail in Rape Case
Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna was released from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after nearly a month in custody, following a special court granting him bail in connection with a rape case. The case was filed by a 40-year-old social worker from Rajarajeshwarinagar. Two other accused were also granted bail.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna walked free from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Wednesday. His release follows nearly a month of judicial custody.
The special court's decision to grant him bail comes in the wake of charges laid against him by a 40-year-old social worker, active in the BJP. The charges include rape, and also name two other individuals allegedly involved in the crime; both have also received bail.
The complainant had registered a case at Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara district. Notably, Munirathna faces investigation in three separate cases, with two filed at Vyalikaval police station and the current one at Kaggalipura.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- BJP
- MLA
- Munirathna
- rape
- case
- bail
- Parappana Agrahara
- court
- special investigation
ALSO READ
Financial Times Top Stories: Simon Case Steps Down, Anna Anthony New EY Boss, Roche's Drug Launch, LVMH Sells Off-White, and Qatar Airways’ Major Stake Purchase
Diddy’s Legal Team Plans Appeal Following Second Bail Denial
Junior Doctors in West Bengal Resume Strike Over Trainee's Rape and Murder
Sri Lanka Engages IMF for $2.9 Billion Bailout Program Talks
FIR Lodged Against 22 in Suspected Cow Slaughter Case