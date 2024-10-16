Delhi MLA Challenges Disqualification in Court
Kartar Singh Tanwar, a Delhi MLA, has approached the Delhi High Court to challenge his disqualification from the assembly. Disqualified under the anti-defection law for joining BJP, Tanwar argues the decision lacked proper procedure. His petition, listed for hearing on October 18, seeks to overturn the Speaker's decision.
Updated: 16-10-2024 20:47 IST
India
- India
Delhi MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar has taken his fight to the Delhi High Court, contesting the Speaker's move to disqualify him from the legislative assembly.
Tanwar, who shifted his allegiance from AAP to BJP in July, argues that the disqualification order, issued on September 24, was not justifiably reasoned and deprived him of a personal hearing, as per his petition.
The case is scheduled for a hearing on October 18 before Justice Sanjeev Narula. Tanwar seeks to have the order, which he claims was expedited without due process, set aside, highlighting the underlying issues that led to his resignation from AAP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
