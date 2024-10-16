Delhi MLA Challenges Disqualification in Court

Delhi MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar has taken his fight to the Delhi High Court, contesting the Speaker's move to disqualify him from the legislative assembly.

Tanwar, who shifted his allegiance from AAP to BJP in July, argues that the disqualification order, issued on September 24, was not justifiably reasoned and deprived him of a personal hearing, as per his petition.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on October 18 before Justice Sanjeev Narula. Tanwar seeks to have the order, which he claims was expedited without due process, set aside, highlighting the underlying issues that led to his resignation from AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)