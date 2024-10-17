Police Nab Sharpshooter in High-Stakes Encounter

In a high-stakes joint operation, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police successfully apprehended a notorious sharpshooter, Yogesh, also known as Raju, in Mathura after a brief encounter in the early hours of Thursday.

Raju, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs, was wanted for the murder of Nadir Shah, a gym owner in Delhi's Greater Kailash 1, committed on September 12. His associate, Madhur alias Ayaan, was already in custody, arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on October 12.

The police, acting on a tip-off, set a trap near Baad railway station along the Agra-Mathura Highway service road. During the interception, Raju fired three shots at the officers, forcing them to return fire in self-defense. He was subsequently injured, and a loaded pistol, spent cartridges, and an unmarked motorcycle were seized.

