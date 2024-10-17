Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has stressed the importance of a constructive dialogue concerning NATO's invitation to Ukraine. During his visit to Kyiv, he articulated Norway's support for the plan set forth by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Eide noted that Zelenskiy's victory plan could pave the way for deeper cooperation between Ukraine and its Western allies, a move Norway firmly supports. He reiterated the necessity for a solid communication framework to address Ukraine's aspirations.

This endorsement from Norway comes amid broader discussions about Ukraine's position within European security arrangements, highlighting a critical juncture for geopolitical alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)