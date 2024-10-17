Norway Backs Ukraine's NATO Ambitions
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized the need for a constructive dialogue regarding Ukraine's invitation to join NATO. During his visit to Kyiv, he expressed support for President Zelenskiy's victory plan, which aims to enhance collaboration between Ukraine and Western allies.
This endorsement from Norway comes amid broader discussions about Ukraine's position within European security arrangements, highlighting a critical juncture for geopolitical alliances.
