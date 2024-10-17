Left Menu

Norway Backs Ukraine's NATO Ambitions

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized the need for a constructive dialogue regarding Ukraine's invitation to join NATO. During his visit to Kyiv, he expressed support for President Zelenskiy's victory plan, which aims to enhance collaboration between Ukraine and Western allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has stressed the importance of a constructive dialogue concerning NATO's invitation to Ukraine. During his visit to Kyiv, he articulated Norway's support for the plan set forth by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Eide noted that Zelenskiy's victory plan could pave the way for deeper cooperation between Ukraine and its Western allies, a move Norway firmly supports. He reiterated the necessity for a solid communication framework to address Ukraine's aspirations.

This endorsement from Norway comes amid broader discussions about Ukraine's position within European security arrangements, highlighting a critical juncture for geopolitical alliances.

