NATO to Bolster Underwater Infrastructure Protection
Germany and Norway have agreed on a proposal to enhance NATO's role in securing critical underwater infrastructure. This decision highlights the significance of such infrastructure for economic stability and alliance defense, following damages to Nord Stream and Baltic Connector pipelines.
Germany and Norway have reached a consensus on a proposal to enhance NATO's responsibilities in safeguarding crucial underwater infrastructure. The German defence ministry announced the agreement after the defence ministers met in Brussels on Thursday.
Highlighting recent incidents, such as the damage inflicted on the Nord Stream and Baltic Connector pipelines, the ministry noted the essential role of critical underwater infrastructure in sustaining economic stability and ensuring the security of NATO member societies.
The statement emphasized how protecting this infrastructure is vital for the defense of the alliance, drawing attention to its strategic importance in today's geopolitical landscape.
