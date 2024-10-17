High Stakes in Gaza: Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leadership
The Israeli military suspects it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a targeted operation in Gaza. The effort was part of an ongoing campaign against Hamas, following a deadly attack on Israel. DNA tests are underway to confirm the identity of the killed militants.
The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it is investigating the potential killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an operation in the Gaza Strip. The operation reportedly targeted three militants, although their identities remain unconfirmed, according to the military's official statement.
The military also noted that there were no indications of Israeli hostages in the building where the operation took place. Hamas has yet to make an official comment on the matter.
If Yahya Sinwar's death is confirmed, it would mark a significant victory for both the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid a series of assassinations of key enemy figures. The operation occurred in Rafah, southern Gaza, and further DNA tests are being conducted to confirm if Sinwar was among the deceased.
(With inputs from agencies.)
