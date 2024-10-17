Left Menu

High-Level Defense Talks: Austin Engages with Israeli Counterpart

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conversed with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. This call was revealed by a U.S. official shortly after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Thursday, highlighting significant security discussions amid ongoing tensions.

Updated: 17-10-2024 22:31 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has engaged in a high-stakes call with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, according to a statement from a U.S. official on Thursday.

The disclosure of the call was made shortly after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed.

This interaction underscores critical security discussions and diplomatic engagements amid the continuing conflict and heightened tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

