High-Level Defense Talks: Austin Engages with Israeli Counterpart

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has engaged in a high-stakes call with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, according to a statement from a U.S. official on Thursday.

The disclosure of the call was made shortly after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed.

This interaction underscores critical security discussions and diplomatic engagements amid the continuing conflict and heightened tensions in the region.

