Heightened Fears for Hostages in Gaza: Aftermath of Sinwar's Death

Israeli families of hostages, captured during the Gaza conflict, fear increased danger after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The Israeli military confirmed Sinwar's death in southern Gaza, prompting relatives to worry about the fate of their loved ones.

While 117 hostages have returned, 101 remain in Gaza. Among those remaining, Israeli officials believe over half are still alive. Families, like those of hostage Omer Neutra, urge Israeli and U.S. authorities to prioritize negotiations for the hostages' release.

The killing of Sinwar, previously seen as a key obstacle in negotiations, has led to protests in Tel Aviv. Many, like survivor Anat Ron Kandle, remain anxious, questioning the future safety of the remaining hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)