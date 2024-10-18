Left Menu

U.S. Denies Involvement in Israeli Operation on Hamas Leader

The U.S. military clarified its non-involvement in an Israeli operation that resulted in the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Despite U.S. intelligence aiding Israel's understanding of Hamas, no U.S. forces directly participated. This highlights international intelligence cooperation while emphasizing operational independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:24 IST
U.S. Denies Involvement in Israeli Operation on Hamas Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military has firmly denied any direct involvement in the recent Israeli operation that resulted in the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

While the Pentagon acknowledged that U.S. intelligence has supported Israel by providing information about Hamas leaders, it emphasized that this was solely an Israeli operation. Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, speaking for the Department of Defense, confirmed that no American forces were directly engaged in the mission.

The statement serves to clarify the extent of international cooperation in intelligence sharing, as well as to underline the autonomy of Israeli military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024