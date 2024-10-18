U.S. Denies Involvement in Israeli Operation on Hamas Leader
The U.S. military clarified its non-involvement in an Israeli operation that resulted in the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Despite U.S. intelligence aiding Israel's understanding of Hamas, no U.S. forces directly participated. This highlights international intelligence cooperation while emphasizing operational independence.
The U.S. military has firmly denied any direct involvement in the recent Israeli operation that resulted in the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
While the Pentagon acknowledged that U.S. intelligence has supported Israel by providing information about Hamas leaders, it emphasized that this was solely an Israeli operation. Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, speaking for the Department of Defense, confirmed that no American forces were directly engaged in the mission.
The statement serves to clarify the extent of international cooperation in intelligence sharing, as well as to underline the autonomy of Israeli military actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
