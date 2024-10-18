Left Menu

Israeli Military Quells Attack Near Dead Sea

The Israeli military reported neutralizing two terrorists from Jordan who crossed into the Dead Sea region and opened fire on Israeli forces. Reinforcements are searching for an additional suspect believed to have fled. The incident highlights ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced that it neutralized two individuals it identified as terrorists, who crossed from Jordan into the south of the Dead Sea region and engaged in a firefight with Israeli forces.

In an operation intensified by the threat, additional military forces have been deployed to the area. The search is continuing, both on the ground and from the air, for a third suspect believed to have fled the encounter.

The confrontation underscores prevailing tensions in the region, prompting increased security measures by Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

