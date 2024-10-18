Israeli Military Quells Attack Near Dead Sea
The Israeli military reported neutralizing two terrorists from Jordan who crossed into the Dead Sea region and opened fire on Israeli forces. Reinforcements are searching for an additional suspect believed to have fled. The incident highlights ongoing regional tensions.
The Israeli military announced that it neutralized two individuals it identified as terrorists, who crossed from Jordan into the south of the Dead Sea region and engaged in a firefight with Israeli forces.
In an operation intensified by the threat, additional military forces have been deployed to the area. The search is continuing, both on the ground and from the air, for a third suspect believed to have fled the encounter.
The confrontation underscores prevailing tensions in the region, prompting increased security measures by Israeli forces.
