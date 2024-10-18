Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: The Unsettling Case of Ashok Chauhan

The body of a Bihar labourer, Ashok Chauhan, was found with bullet wounds in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir. He was living in Sangam, Anantnag, and had been missing since he went to attend a phone call. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:24 IST
Tragic Discovery: The Unsettling Case of Ashok Chauhan
labourer
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling discovery was made in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday as the bullet-riddled body of Ashok Chauhan, a labourer from Bihar, was recovered.

Officials reported that the body was found in the Wachi area of Zainapora. Chauhan, who was residing in the Sangam area of Anantnag, had left his rented room early in the morning to harvest corn with colleagues.

According to one of his colleagues, Chauhan received a phone call and left the group, after which he never returned. An investigation has commenced following the recovery of his body, which has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024