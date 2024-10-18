Tragic Discovery: The Unsettling Case of Ashok Chauhan

A chilling discovery was made in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday as the bullet-riddled body of Ashok Chauhan, a labourer from Bihar, was recovered.

Officials reported that the body was found in the Wachi area of Zainapora. Chauhan, who was residing in the Sangam area of Anantnag, had left his rented room early in the morning to harvest corn with colleagues.

According to one of his colleagues, Chauhan received a phone call and left the group, after which he never returned. An investigation has commenced following the recovery of his body, which has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)