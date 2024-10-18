UPPSC Exam Integrity Under Scrutiny Amid Alleged Leak
Authorities have initiated an investigation into a possible question paper leak for an upcoming UP Technical Education exam. The probe follows a suspicious audio suggesting integrity compromise for personal gains. Key individuals and evidence are under examination as police aim to preserve exam integrity.
In an alarming development, the Uttar Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into a potential leak of the question paper for the upcoming UP Technical Education exam, scheduled to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on October 20.
The probe was triggered by an audio clip allegedly involving an employee from the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) in Bhadohi, coupled with an unidentified person, hinting at efforts to compromise the exam's integrity for personal advantages. The revelation has prompted swift action from the authorities.
Additional Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh commented that the investigation involves questioning the concerned individuals and scrutinizing the submitted evidence. The allegations have drawn attention to potential violations of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, emphasizing the need for a swift and thorough inquiry.
