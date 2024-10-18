Mizoram's Ministerial Convoy Halt Sparks Political Backlash
Mizoram opposition MLAs and a student body blamed Assam Rifles for stopping a minister's convoy. The force denies the claim, stating it cleared the way. Political parties and student groups demand an investigation, citing disrespect to the minister and the Mizo community.
Aizawl | Updated: 18-10-2024
Mizoram's political landscape is stirred by allegations against the Assam Rifles for halting a minister's convoy near Aizawl. Opposition figures and students hold the paramilitary force accountable, citing disrespect and delays.
Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana reported his convoy was stopped without cause while returning from Champhai, a claim refuted by Assam Rifles stating a clear passage was given.
Political parties and student groups demand an investigation, expressing concerns over apparent misconduct and its implications on the Mizo community's integrity and democratic rights.
