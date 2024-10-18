Left Menu

Mizoram's Ministerial Convoy Halt Sparks Political Backlash

Mizoram opposition MLAs and a student body blamed Assam Rifles for stopping a minister's convoy. The force denies the claim, stating it cleared the way. Political parties and student groups demand an investigation, citing disrespect to the minister and the Mizo community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's political landscape is stirred by allegations against the Assam Rifles for halting a minister's convoy near Aizawl. Opposition figures and students hold the paramilitary force accountable, citing disrespect and delays.

Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana reported his convoy was stopped without cause while returning from Champhai, a claim refuted by Assam Rifles stating a clear passage was given.

Political parties and student groups demand an investigation, expressing concerns over apparent misconduct and its implications on the Mizo community's integrity and democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

