Mizoram's Ministerial Convoy Halt Sparks Political Backlash

Mizoram's political landscape is stirred by allegations against the Assam Rifles for halting a minister's convoy near Aizawl. Opposition figures and students hold the paramilitary force accountable, citing disrespect and delays.

Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana reported his convoy was stopped without cause while returning from Champhai, a claim refuted by Assam Rifles stating a clear passage was given.

Political parties and student groups demand an investigation, expressing concerns over apparent misconduct and its implications on the Mizo community's integrity and democratic rights.

