Political Storm Brews Over MUDA 'Scam' Amid ED Raids

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family and others, allegedly over irregularities in site allotments. Opposition parties in Karnataka have welcomed the investigation, claiming it to be crucial in uncovering the alleged 'scam'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) escalated its investigation into the alleged MUDA 'scam' on Friday, executing searches in its Mysuru office as part of a money laundering case connected to site allotment irregularities.

Federal agents, backed by central paramilitary forces, simultaneously raided the MUDA office in Mysuru and locations in Bengaluru, targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and others.

Political tension mounted amid accusations from opposition parties claiming the ED's actions are necessary to uncover the 'scam', as state Congress leaders defended the probe as merely an information gathering exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

