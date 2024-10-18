Political Storm Brews Over MUDA 'Scam' Amid ED Raids
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family and others, allegedly over irregularities in site allotments. Opposition parties in Karnataka have welcomed the investigation, claiming it to be crucial in uncovering the alleged 'scam'.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) escalated its investigation into the alleged MUDA 'scam' on Friday, executing searches in its Mysuru office as part of a money laundering case connected to site allotment irregularities.
Federal agents, backed by central paramilitary forces, simultaneously raided the MUDA office in Mysuru and locations in Bengaluru, targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and others.
Political tension mounted amid accusations from opposition parties claiming the ED's actions are necessary to uncover the 'scam', as state Congress leaders defended the probe as merely an information gathering exercise.
