Global Political Diary: Key Events from October to December

This schedule outlines upcoming global political and economic events from October to December. Key highlights include international visits, summits, meetings, and anniversaries relevant to various countries and global organizations. The diary provides specific dates and details of each event and spans across continents, addressing diverse topics including finance, security, and diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The international political and economic landscape is teeming with significant events stretching from October to December. This comprehensive diary outlines pivotal meetings, summits, and visits by key leaders from around the globe.

Highlighting a busy diplomatic calendar, world leaders will engage in discussions covering a myriad of subjects such as finance, defense, and international cooperation. Key engagements include the BRICS summit in Kazan, NATO's meetings in Brussels, and high-level bilateral talks scheduled in numerous capitals.

As the world watches events like the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro and the EU's various council meetings unfold, these gatherings signal major developments in international relations and economic strategies. This diary serves as a crucial guide for keeping abreast of the evolving global political scene.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

