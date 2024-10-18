Global Political Diary: Key Events from October to December

The international political and economic landscape is teeming with significant events stretching from October to December. This comprehensive diary outlines pivotal meetings, summits, and visits by key leaders from around the globe.

Highlighting a busy diplomatic calendar, world leaders will engage in discussions covering a myriad of subjects such as finance, defense, and international cooperation. Key engagements include the BRICS summit in Kazan, NATO's meetings in Brussels, and high-level bilateral talks scheduled in numerous capitals.

As the world watches events like the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro and the EU's various council meetings unfold, these gatherings signal major developments in international relations and economic strategies. This diary serves as a crucial guide for keeping abreast of the evolving global political scene.

