Supreme Court Begins Live-Streaming Regular Hearings

The Supreme Court of India is set to initiate the live-streaming of its regular hearing sessions across all its benches, a move aimed at promoting judicial transparency.

This initiative follows a successful trial run where proceedings from all benches were broadcast live, utilizing the YouTube platform.

The decision, informed by a full-court meeting led by former Chief Justice U U Lalit, follows a 2018 landmark ruling that initially resolved to stream all Constitution bench hearings.

