Supreme Court Begins Live-Streaming Regular Hearings
The Supreme Court of India plans to live-stream hearings from all benches, extending previous pilots using YouTube. This initiative follows a 2018 ruling and aims at enhancing transparency, having tested successfully during a recent trial run. The move was decided in a full-court meeting led by former Chief Justice U U Lalit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India is set to initiate the live-streaming of its regular hearing sessions across all its benches, a move aimed at promoting judicial transparency.
This initiative follows a successful trial run where proceedings from all benches were broadcast live, utilizing the YouTube platform.
The decision, informed by a full-court meeting led by former Chief Justice U U Lalit, follows a 2018 landmark ruling that initially resolved to stream all Constitution bench hearings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unlocking YouTube's Potential for Radon Risk Awareness: A Missed Opportunity
Hockey India League Launches YouTube Channel for 2024-25 Auction
British YouTuber Yung Filly Faces Serious Charges in Australia
YouTube Tactics and Social Media Secrecy: Inside the Plot Against NCP Leader
From YouTube Tutorials to Real-Life Tragedy: The Murder of Baba Siddique