Supreme Court Begins Live-Streaming Regular Hearings

The Supreme Court of India plans to live-stream hearings from all benches, extending previous pilots using YouTube. This initiative follows a 2018 ruling and aims at enhancing transparency, having tested successfully during a recent trial run. The move was decided in a full-court meeting led by former Chief Justice U U Lalit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:18 IST
The Supreme Court of India is set to initiate the live-streaming of its regular hearing sessions across all its benches, a move aimed at promoting judicial transparency.

This initiative follows a successful trial run where proceedings from all benches were broadcast live, utilizing the YouTube platform.

The decision, informed by a full-court meeting led by former Chief Justice U U Lalit, follows a 2018 landmark ruling that initially resolved to stream all Constitution bench hearings.

